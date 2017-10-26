Norway Jobless Rate Falls In August

Norway’s unemployment rate decreased in August, figures from Statistics Norway showed Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 4.1 percent in August from 4.3 percent in May. Economists had expected the rate to drop to 4.2 percent.

The rate for August indicates July to September period and the May data reflects April to June period.

The number of unemployed people decreased by 6,000 to 114,000 in August from May and employment fell by 1,000 to 2.65 million. The change remained within the LFS margin of error.

