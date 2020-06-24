Norway Jobless Rate Rises In April

Norway’s jobless rate rose in April, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate rose to 4.2 percent in April from 3.7 percent in January. Economists had expected a rate of 3.8 percent.

The unemployment rate for April indicates the average for March to May and that for January, reflects the average for December to February.

The unemployment rate was 3.6 percent in March.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 118,000 in April from 106,000 in the three months to January.

