Norway Jobless Rate Rises In June

Norway’s unemployment rate rose slightly in June, the labor force survey from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate rose marginally to 3.6 percent in June from 3.5 percent in March. The expected rate was 3.4 percent.

The rate for June indicates average for May to July and March reflects February to April period.

The number of unemployed rose to 102,000 from 99,000 in March.

At the same time, the employment rate came in at 67.8 percent in June, the same rate as in March.

