Norway’s jobless rate increased marginally in December and declined in 2022, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate rose to 3.4 percent in December from 3.3 percent in September.

The unemployment rate for December indicates the average for November to January and that for September reflects the average for August to October.

The number of unemployed persons rose to 101,000 in December from 97,000 in September, the agency said.

The number of employed persons grew to 2.852 million in December from 2.848 million in September.

In 2022, the unemployment rate fell to 3.2 percent from 4.4 percent in 2021.

