Norway’s unemployment rate saw an increase for the second consecutive month in April, as revealed by the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway on Monday. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate reached 4.3 percent in April, an uptick from 4.0 percent in March. Comparatively, the unemployment rate stood at 3.5 percent in April of the previous year.The number of unemployed individuals rose to 131,000 in April from 119,000 in March, according to the agency. Meanwhile, data indicated a slight rise in the employment rate, moving up to 69.8 percent from 69.6 percent.On a trend basis, the unemployment rate was 4.0 percent in April, slightly higher than the 3.9 percent recorded in the previous month.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com