Norway Retail Sales Drop In March

Norway’s retail sales dropped in March, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales declined 0.9 percent month-on-month in March, after a 2.0 percent increase in February.

The latest decline was driven by a 23.0 percent fall in sales of other goods. Sales of cultural and recreation goods and automotive fuels declined by 18.1 percent and 10.4 percent, respectively.

Excluding motor vehicles and gas stations, retail sales rose 0.1 percent monthly in March, after a 2.2 percent increase in the preceding month.

On a year-on-year basis, retail sales increased 1.3 percent in March, after a 2.0 percent rise in the prior month.

For the January to March period, retail sales rose 0.3 percent, after a 0.9 percent fall in the three months ended in December.

