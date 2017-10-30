Norway Retail Sales Fall For Second Month

Norway’s retail sales decreased for the second straight month in September, figures from Statistics Norway showed Monday.

The retail sales volume, excluding motor vehicles, declined a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent month-over-month in September, following a 0.6 percent drop in August.

On a yearly basis, retail sales climbed a working-day-adjusted 1.3 percent in September. The value of retail sales registered an increase of 1.6 percent.

