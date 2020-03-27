Norway Retail Sales Grow For Second Month

Norway’s retail sales grew for the second month in a row in February, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.
Retail sales rose 2.0 percent month-on-month in February, following a 0.5 percent increase in January.
The latest growth was driven by a rise in sales of cultural and recreation goods and other household equipment.
Excluding motor vehicles and gas stations, retail sales increased 2.2 percent monthly in February, ,following a 0.5 percent rise in the preceding month.
On a year-on-year basis, retail sales grew 2.0 percent in February, after a 1.7 percent fall in the prior month.
