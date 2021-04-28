Norway Retail Sales Remain Stable In March

Norway’s retail sales remained stable in March, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales remained unchanged month-on-month in March, after a 0.3 percent decrease in February.

Sales not in stores accelerated 4.7 percent monthly in March. Sales of non-specialized stores and food, beverages surged by 2.9 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively.

Excluding motor vehicles and gas stations, retail sales rose 0.4 percent monthly in March, reversing a 0.4 percent decrease in the preceding month.

On a year-on-year basis, retail sales increased 6.7 percent in March, following a 6.1 percent rise in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the household consumption declined a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent month-on-month in March, after a 0.2 percent rise in February.

