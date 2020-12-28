Norway Retail Sales Rise In November

Norway’s retail sales rose in November, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.

Retail sales rose 2.9 percent month-on-month in November, following a 1.2 percent increase in October.

Sales of information, communication and technology equipment grew 21.2 percent monthly in November. Sales of other household equipments, and food and beverages rose by 8.7 percent and 8.4 percent, respectively.

Excluding motor vehicles and gas stations, retail sales rose 3.1 percent monthly in November, following a 1.7 percent increase in the preceding month.

On a year-on-year basis, retail sales increased 13.8 percent in November, following a 10.6 percent rise in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the household consumption of goods grew 1.5 percent monthly in November, after a 0.3 percent drop in October.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com