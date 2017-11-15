Norway Trade Surplus Falls In October

Norway’s foreign trade surplus decreased in October from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary figures from Statistics Norway showed Wednesday.

The trade surplus fell to NOK 15.1 billion in October from NOK 16.1 billion in the corresponding month last year. In September, the surplus was NOK 10.5 billion.

Exports rose 3.5 percent year-over-year in October and imports climbed by 6.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, exports surged 9.3 percent in October, while imports increased only by 2.7 percent.

At the same time, the mainland trade deficit narrowed to NOK 18.4 billion in October from NOK 20.2 billion in the same month of 2016.

