Norway Trade Surplus Rises In January

Norway’s trade surplus increased in January from a year ago, as exports grew and imports declined, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.

The trade surplus rose to NOK 23.081 billion in January from NOK 14.946 billion in the same month last year. In December, the trade surplus was NOK 12.111 billion.

Exports gained 2.5 percent year-on-year in January and increased 2.8 percent from a month ago.

Imports decreased 10.1 percent annually in January and declined 12.8 percent from the previous month.

The mainland trade deficit decreased to NOK 19.463 billion in January from NOK 24.483 billion in the previous month. In the same month last year, the trade deficit was NOK 19.800 billion.

