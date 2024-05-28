Norway’s core retail sales faced a significant downturn in April 2024, posting a -0.3% change. This represents a stark contrast from the previous month, March 2024, where the indicator had achieved a positive 0.3% change. The updated figures, released on May 28, 2024, underscore a growing concern within the retail market.In a month-over-month comparison, April’s decline follows March’s growth, signaling that consumer spending and retail activity have softened. Analysts suggest that this shift may be attributed to various economic factors, such as changes in consumer confidence, inflationary pressures, or emerging market uncertainties.The retail sector, pivotal to Norway’s economy, is closely monitored as an indicator of overall economic health. Given April’s downturn, stakeholders and market watchers will likely maintain a cautious outlook, potentially adjusting forecasts and strategies to adapt to this shifting economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com