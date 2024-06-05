In a significant economic development, Norway’s current account surplus has seen an appreciable increase in the first quarter of 2024, registering at NOK 249.0 billion. This marks a notable rise from the previous quarter’s surplus of NOK 235.3 billion, recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.The fresh data, updated on June 5, 2024, highlights Norway’s continued robust economic performance, driven by a strong balance of trade and international investments. This growth in the current account surplus could further strengthen the Norwegian krone and support the government’s fiscal policies aimed at promoting sustainable economic growth.As financial markets react to these figures, analysts and investors will closely monitor Norway’s economic indicators to gauge future trends and investment opportunities. The expanded surplus underpins Norway’s economic resilience amidst global economic fluctuations and points towards a positive outlook for the rest of the year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com