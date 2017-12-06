Norway's Current Account Surplus Shrinks Sharply In Q3

Norway’s current account surplus declined markedly in the three months ended September, figures from Statistics Norway showed Wednesday.

The current account surplus fell to NOK 17.7 billion in the third quarter from 55.02 billion in the second quarter.

However, it was above the surplus of NOK 11.04 billion in the corresponding period last year.

The goods and services trade balance showed a surplus of NOK 1.8 billion in the September quarter, down from NOK 8.7 billion in the June quarter.

Balance of income and current transfers came in at a surplus of NOK 15.8 billion versus NOK 46.3 billion in the second quarter.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com