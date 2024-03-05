In February 2024, Norway’s House Price Index experienced a significant surge, reaching 4.9%. This marks a substantial increase from the previous indicator, which stood at 1.4% in January 2024. The data was updated on 05 March 2024, showcasing the latest trend in the housing market of the country. The comparison period for this growth is Year-over-Year, indicating a comparison of the change for February 2024 to the same month a year ago. This positive momentum in the House Price Index highlights the robust performance of Norway’s real estate sector. As the market continues to show strength, analysts will closely monitor future trends to assess the sustainability of this growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com