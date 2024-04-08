The Norwegian industrial sector has experienced a decline in production for the first time in five months, according to the data released by Statistics Norway on Monday.In February, there was a seasonally adjusted drop in industrial production by 4.3 percent, as opposed to a 2.2 percent growth seen in the previous month. Manufacturing output also saw a decrease, falling by 1.1 percent after remaining unchanged during January.A significant contraction was noted in the production within extraction and related services by 4.8 percent for the period. However, there was an advance in mining and quarrying output, which increased by 6.6 percent.Comparing year over year, the growth in industrial production significantly slowed down in February, tapering off to 1.8 percent from 8.3 percent recorded in the previous month.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com