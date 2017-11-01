Norway's Manufacturing Growth Accelerates In October

Norway’s manufacturing growth accelerated in October, survey results from the logistics association NIMA and Danske Bank showed Wednesday.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose more-than-expected to 54.5 in October from revised 52.3 in September. The score was forecast to rise to 54.0.

The production sub-index advanced to 56.4 from 50.1 a month ago. Similarly, the new orders index climbed to 55.1 from 52.7.

However, the indicator for employment fell slightly to 52.0 from 52.1. Likewise, the suppliers delivery time index came in at 55.0, down from 57.8 in the previous month.

