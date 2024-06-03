Norway’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) experienced a slight decline in May 2024, dropping from 52.6 in April to 52.3 this past month. The latest data, updated on June 3, 2024, suggests a minor easing in the expansion rate of the manufacturing sector.While the PMI remains above the threshold of 50, indicating continued growth, the reduction from April’s 52.6 signifies a deceleration in manufacturing activity. Economists and market analysts will be closely monitoring this trend to gauge whether it marks the beginning of a more significant slowdown or merely a temporary fluctuation in the industrial economy.This latest indicator reflects ongoing challenges within the manufacturing sector, potentially hinting at supply chain constraints, shifting demand patterns, or other economic pressures impacting production pace. Investors and stakeholders will look to upcoming data releases for further insights into Norway’s industrial health and its broader economic implications.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com