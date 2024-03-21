In a positive turn of events, Norway’s unemployment rate has decreased to 3.6% in February 2024, down from 4.5% in January 2024. This significant drop signals a strengthening job market in the country. The data was updated on 21st March 2024, showcasing the most recent and accurate information regarding the employment situation in Norway.With this decline in the unemployment rate, it suggests that more Norwegians are finding job opportunities, leading to increased economic stability and growth prospects. As the country continues to navigate the effects of the global economic landscape, this improvement in the labor market is a promising sign for both businesses and individuals alike. Stay tuned for further updates on Norway’s economic progress and employment trends.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com