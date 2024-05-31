In a move revealing stability in its foreign currency market operations, the Norwegian Central Bank has reported that its currency purchase levels in June remained unchanged from the preceding month. According to updated data as of May 31, 2024, the central bank’s purchase indicator stopped and maintained a steady figure of 550.0 million NOK.This consistency mirrors the central bank’s figures from May 2024, where the purchase levels were identically recorded at 550.0 million NOK. The sustained purchase levels suggest a period of economic steadiness in Norway’s financial markets, as reflected in the bank’s continued strategy.Observers and analysts had anticipated potential fluctuations, but the actual figures underscore the central bank’s established approach amidst a potentially volatile global financial landscape. This decision highlights the bank’s commitment to maintaining equilibrium within Norway’s economic framework.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com