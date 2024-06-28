In a notable shift in monetary policy, Norway’s central bank has reduced its currency purchases by 27% in July, according to the latest data released on June 28, 2024. The amount decreased from 550.0 million NOK in June 2024 to 400.0 million NOK in July 2023, indicating a significant change in the bank’s strategy.The reduction follows a series of interventions by the central bank aimed at stabilizing the nation’s currency in the face of fluctuating global economic conditions. The bank’s actions are closely watched by market analysts, as they often signal underlying economic trends and shifts in policy direction.The latest figures mark a crucial point of interest for investors and policymakers alike, as they navigate the implications of reduced intervention on Norway’s economic landscape. The next update regarding the central bank’s currency purchase activity is highly anticipated, as stakeholders look for signs of future monetary policy moves.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com