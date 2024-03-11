In the latest update on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Norway, it has been reported that the indicator decreased slightly to 4.5% in February 2024, compared to 4.7% in January 2024. The data, updated on 11th March 2024, reveals a year-over-year comparison indicating a marginal decline in the CPI for the given period.The CPI is a crucial economic indicator that measures the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers for a basket of goods and services. In the case of Norway, the slight decrease in the CPI suggests a stabilization of consumer prices, which can have implications for the overall economic landscape of the country. As the global economy continues to navigate through challenges, monitoring key indicators like the CPI provides valuable insights into the state of the economy and helps in making informed financial decisions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com