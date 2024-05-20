Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has announced an upgrade in its full-year 2024 outlook, driven by strong demand and improved market conditions. The company now expects net yield growth to increase from 6.4% to 7.2%. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to rise from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion, and adjusted EPS is anticipated to increase from $1.32 to $1.42.Furthermore, Norwegian Cruise Line introduced its “Charting the Course” strategy along with new financial targets for 2026. By the end of 2026, the company aims for an adjusted operational EBITDA margin of approximately 39%, an adjusted EPS of roughly $2.45—which indicates a 2-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2024 to 2026 exceeding 30%—a reduction in net leverage to mid-four turn levels, and a record adjusted return on invested capital (ROIC) of 12%, surpassing pre-2020 levels.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com