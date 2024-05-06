The latest data on the Norwegian housing market reveals a slight decline in the House Price Index for April 2024. According to updated figures, the index reached 1.10%, down from the previous month’s 1.20% in March 2024. This change, updated on May 6, 2024, indicates a slight cooling in the housing market compared to the same period last year.The House Price Index provides valuable insights into the real estate sector’s performance, offering a Year-over-Year comparison to gauge the market’s health. While the slight decrease in April may raise some concerns among investors and homeowners, it’s essential to monitor future trends to understand the market’s trajectory. As the data continues to be updated regularly, analysts will be closely watching for any further shifts in the Norwegian housing market in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com