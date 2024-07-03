The Norwegian house price index surged to 2.20% in June 2024, an uplift from the previous month’s level of 1.70%, according to the latest data released on 3 July 2024. This current figure marks a notable year-over-year increase, suggesting a growing momentum in the nation’s housing market.The index’s previous reading, recorded back in May 2024, showed an annual gain of 1.70%, reflecting a steady but slower rate of growth. The June escalation signals a stronger demand and possibly tighter supply conditions in the Norwegian real estate market.As this index compares each month to the same month a year ago, the latest rise indicates more robust year-on-year performance and could imply improvements in economic conditions or increased buyer confidence. This upward trend may draw increased attention from investors and policymakers monitoring the housing sector for signs of economic health.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com