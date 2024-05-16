In a sign of continued stability, Norway’s mainland GDP maintained its 0.2% growth rate for the first quarter of 2024. The latest data, updated on May 16, 2024, indicates that the nation’s GDP growth remains unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2023.The 0.2% figure, initially recorded in the last quarter of 2023, has persisted into the new year despite varied economic pressures. This consistency reflects a controlled economic environment amid both domestic and global market fluctuations.The information, based on a quarter-over-quarter comparison, underscores Norway’s resilient economic performance. As analysts had hoped for positive momentum, the unchanged GDP rate continues to prompt discussions on the country’s future economic strategies.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com