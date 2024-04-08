In the latest economic data update for Norway, it has been reported that manufacturing production in the country experienced a decline of 1.1% in February 2024 compared to the previous month. This drop comes after a stagnant period in January 2024 where there was no noticeable change in production output.The recent figures, updated on 8th April 2024, reveal a concerning trend in the Norwegian manufacturing sector. The month-over-month comparison highlights the challenges faced by the industry, with a negative 1.1% growth rate signaling a slowdown in production activities.As Norway navigates through economic fluctuations, monitoring key indicators like manufacturing production provides crucial insights into the overall health of the economy. Analysts will be closely watching future data releases to assess the impact of this downturn and its implications for the country’s economic outlook.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com