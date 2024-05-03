The latest data from Norway shows that the country’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.00% in April 2024. This figure is the same as the rate reported in March 2024, indicating stability in the labor market. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate (n.s.a.) has shown no significant change, pointing towards a consistent job market in Norway.The update on the unemployment rate was released on 3rd May 2024. With the indicator holding steady at 2.00%, it suggests that the Norwegian economy is maintaining a certain level of employment despite any potential economic fluctuations. This data can provide insights into the overall economic health of the country and its ability to sustain employment levels in the face of various challenges.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com