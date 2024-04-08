Pharmaceutical giant Novartis has shared new data highlighting the effectiveness of adding Leqvio to statin therapy for patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). The data showed that the introduction of Leqvio twice yearly, before using the guideline-recommended drug ezetimibe, significantly reduces levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) in patients who haven’t achieved their goal from statin therapy alone.Results from the V-INITIATE study revealed that LDL-C levels dropped significantly in patients receiving Leqvio compared to those on standard care (60% vs. 7%) which typically involves statin therapy alone.The data further revealed that ASCVD patients administered with Leqvio showed a greater adherence to statin treatment and were more likely to achieve their LDL-C goals compared to the group on standard care.The study also drew attention to the urgent need for more aggressive LDL-C lowering methods, as 92% of subjects did not meet their LDL-C goal when using statins alone.Novartis confirmed that Leqvio’s safety profile aligned with the results of Phase III clinical tests and extension trials spanning up to six years of treatment. For more health-related news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com