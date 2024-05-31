Novartis (NVS) has released new data affirming the long-term efficacy and safety of remibrutinib, a highly selective Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU).In its pivotal Phase III studies, REMIX-1 and REMIX-2, remibrutinib showcased significant early symptom improvement, which was sustained up to Week 52, in patients with CSU who remained symptomatic despite the use of second-generation H1-antihistamines.Patients treated with remibrutinib experienced notable enhancements in weekly urticaria activity scores (UAS7) as early as Week 1, with these improvements persisting through to Week 52.Remibrutinib also demonstrated a favorable and consistent safety profile over the course of one year, with balanced liver function tests when compared to placebo.Novartis plans to submit remibrutinib for approval to global health authorities in the second half of 2024. The company continues to explore the potential of remibrutinib in treating multiple immune-mediated conditions.The data reaffirm the first-in-class potential of remibrutinib for the more than 50% of patients with CSU who are not adequately managed by H1-antihistamines, and who endure painful and debilitating symptoms.For more health news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com