Novartis AG, a pharmaceutical company, announced on Tuesday that all board-proposed resolutions were approved by its shareholders during the Annual General Meeting. These approved initiatives include a decrease in share capital, a report concerning non-financial matters for 2023, an advisory vote on the 2023 Compensation Report, and separate binding votes on future compensations for the Board and Executive Committee.Moreover, the shareholders also gave the green light to a 3.1 percent dividend increase, setting it at CHF 3.30 per share, which is to be paid starting on March 11. Currently, Novartis shares are experiencing a minor drop of 0.02 percent on the New York Stock Exchange, trading at $101.95 each.