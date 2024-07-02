Novavax (NVAX) has submitted an application for authorization to Health Canada for its 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine formula, NVX-CoV2705, targeting individuals aged 12 and older. The company aims to release the vaccine in Canada immediately upon receiving approval.John Jacobs, CEO of Novavax, commented, “Our updated COVID-19 vaccine is effective against JN.1, KP.2, and KP.3, as well as other sublineages within the JN.1 strain.”Additionally, Novavax has filed for authorization with the FDA and EMA and is in discussions with other regulatory agencies worldwide to secure approval for its updated COVID-19 vaccine.For more health news, visit RTTNews.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com