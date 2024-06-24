Novavax (NVAX) has submitted a type II variation application for its existing Marketing Authorization to the European Medicines Agency for the JN.1 COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2705, targeting individuals aged 12 and above. The company stated that this submission aligns with guidance from both the EMA and the World Health Organization to address the JN.1 lineage in the forthcoming fall season.John Jacobs, President and CEO of Novavax, commented, “Our updated COVID-19 vaccine is effective against currently circulating strains, including KP.2 and KP.3.”Novavax intends to have its vaccine in unit-dose vials ready for distribution in the European Union immediately following approval.For more health news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com