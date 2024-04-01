Novavax, Inc. reported on Monday that the ongoing research on its updated XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine shows promising results, particularly in participants who had previously received an mRNA vaccine. The new data reveals strong neutralizing antibody levels not only for the XBB.1.5 subvariant, but also for the presently circulating JN.1 subvariant. Furthermore, the vaccine’s safety and potential for producing a rapid immune response is in line with its initial prototype (NVX-CoV2373).The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com