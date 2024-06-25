Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk has announced a substantial investment of $4.1 billion (approximately 27 billion Danish kroner) to construct a new manufacturing facility in Clayton, North Carolina. This move aims to enhance the company’s manufacturing capabilities within the United States.The forthcoming plant is set to produce both current and future injectable treatments targeted at obesity and other chronic conditions. Key products include the weight loss medication Wegovy and the diabetes therapy Ozempic. Reports indicate that the demand for these drugs has significantly outpaced supply, leading to shortages and necessitating an expansion in production capacity.In 2024, Novo Nordisk plans to further elevate its investment, earmarking $6.8 billion (45 billion kroner) for production enhancements, a notable increase from the previous year’s investment of $3.9 billion (26 billion kroner).This second fill-and-finish manufacturing facility is projected to generate 1,000 new jobs, supplementing the almost 2,500 existing Novo Nordisk employees in the region. The company has already commenced preliminary site preparation on the 56-acre plot, with construction expected to span from 2027 to 2029 and peak workforce involvement reaching 2,000 external contractors.The investment marks one of the most significant in Novo Nordisk’s history, adding 1.4 million square feet dedicated to aseptic manufacturing and final production processes. This expansion will effectively double the total square footage of the company’s three existing facilities in North Carolina.Moreover, Butch Lawter, Chair of the Johnston County Board of Commissioners, announced that the county will provide grants to support the expansion endeavor.Clayton is a pivotal site for Novo Nordisk in the U.S., being home to the company’s first manufacturing facility established 31 years ago. Another facility was added in 2016.Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, Novo Nordisk’s President and CEO, commented, “It took us a century to reach 40 million patients, but through this expansion and ongoing investment in our global production, we’re enhancing Novo Nordisk’s ability to serve millions more people living with serious chronic diseases in the future.”The new facility is designed to achieve LEED Gold certification, incorporating advanced technology, rooftop solar panels, and innovative water management strategies.This announcement follows recent developments indicating that CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen is set to testify before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, chaired by Senator Bernie Sanders, concerning the high prices of Wegovy and Ozempic. In the U.S., a Wegovy prescription costs approximately $1,349 per month, compared to $140 in Germany and $92 in the U.K., according to Fortune.In response to a letter from Senator Sanders in May addressing these costs, Novo Nordisk claimed that the high prices are a result of the U.S. healthcare system, where a significant portion of revenue is allocated to intermediaries, as compared to Europe, Bloomberg reported.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com