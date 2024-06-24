Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) has revealed that the phase 3 FRONTIER2 trial results indicate the superior effectiveness of Mim8 prophylaxis in people with hemophilia A, regardless of their inhibitor status, when compared with on-demand treatment and previous clotting factor prophylaxis. Notably, certain subgroups within the study showed that up to 95% of participants treated with Mim8 experienced no bleeding episodes.The trial involved 254 adults and adolescents aged 12 and over with hemophilia A, both with and without inhibitors.In participants with no prior prophylaxis treatment, Mim8 showcased a remarkable reduction in the estimated mean annualized bleeding rate (ABR) of treated bleeds by 97.1% with weekly treatment and 98.7% with monthly treatment. The estimated mean ABR for treated bleeds was 0.45 bleeds per patient-year for weekly Mim8, and 0.20 bleeds per patient-year for monthly Mim8, compared to 15.75 bleeds for those without prior prophylaxis. Furthermore, 85.7% of participants on weekly Mim8 and 95.0% on monthly Mim8 experienced no bleeding episodes.For those with prior coagulation factor prophylaxis, Mim8 significantly reduced the estimated mean ABR by 48% for weekly treatment and 42.6% for monthly treatment. The estimated mean ABR for treated bleeds was 2.51 bleeds per patient-year for weekly Mim8 (compared to 4.83 on prior prophylaxis) and 1.78 bleeds per patient-year for monthly Mim8 (compared to 3.10 on prior prophylaxis). Additionally, 66.3% of participants on weekly Mim8 and 65.3% on monthly Mim8 reported zero bleeding episodes.Mim8, a next-generation Factor VIIIa (FVIIIa) mimetic bispecific antibody, is designed to provide sustained hemostasis. It is currently under development for weekly or monthly prophylaxis treatment for individuals with hemophilia A, with and without inhibitors.For more health news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com