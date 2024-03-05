The pharmaceutical company, Novo Nordisk A/S, recently disclosed the pivotal results from the FLOW kidney outcomes trial. This decision was prompted by an early trial cessation attributed to effective results.In the double-blind trial, the injectable drug semaglutide (1.0 mg) was evaluated against a placebo. The trial aimed to determine the drug’s potential as an adjunct to the standard care in mitigating the progression of kidney damage and reducing the risk of mortality related to kidney and cardiovascular conditions in type 2 diabetes patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).The trial involved 3,533 participants who had type 2 diabetes and CKD. The primary goal of the trial was met, showing a substantial and superior reduction by 24% in the advancement of kidney disease, adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), and death in the patients treated with semaglutide 1.0 mg as opposed to those treated with a placebo.The primary endpoint combined five components designed to assess CKD progression and risks of kidney and cardiovascular mortality. The trial also confirmed that semaglutide 1 mg surpassed the placebo in meeting the confirmatory secondary endpoints.In this trial, semaglutide 1.0 mg demonstrated a safe and tolerable profile that aligns with previous trials involving the same dosage.Looking ahead, Novo Nordisk foresees filing for regulatory approvals in the US and EU in 2024 to expand Ozempic’s label scope.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com