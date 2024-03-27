NovoCure Limited’s shares have risen by 15% after the company announced successful results from its phase 3 METIS clinical trial. Currently, NVCR is listed on Nasdaq and has seen a 15.88% increment or an increase of $2.08 per share, with its trade range fluctuating between $10.87 and $83.60 over the past year.The trial verifies that the combined use of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy with supportive care significantly delays the onset of intracranial progression in patients afflicted with brain metastases from non-small cell lung cancer subsequent to stereotactic radiosurgery. Patients who received both TTFields therapy and supportive care experienced a median time to intracranial progression of 21.9 months. In contrast, patients who only received supportive care reached this stage in just 11.3 months.With these promising results on hand, NovoCure plans to submit the findings to regulatory authorities, get them published in a reputable peer-reviewed scientific journal and present these at a future scientific congress.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com