Nuvei Corp. (NVEI, NVEI.TO) has responded to recent media speculation about a possible privatization deal concerning the company. The firm has confirmed the formation of a special committee comprised of independent directors. Their mission is to evaluate the multiple expressions of interest that the company has received.The committee is committed to examining a range of strategic alternatives that best serve the company's interests. Concurrently, discussions involving significant share ownership retention by certain holders of multiple voting shares, including Nuvei's Founder, Chair, and CEO Phil Fayer, are in progress.Recently, it was reported that Advent International – a private equity firm – was in advanced discussions to acquire Nuvei, a Canadian payments processor. An announcement concerning this deal may be forthcoming.On Sunday, Nuvei clarified that no agreements or commitments to initiate a privatization or similar deal have been made. The outcome of current discussions is still unclear, and the special committee's evaluation process continues. At this point, no definitive decision has been made about pursuing a transaction or maintaining the current status quo. The company has stated that it does not intend to make further comments unless legally compelled by relevant securities laws and regulations.