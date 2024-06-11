ViaPlus, a subsidiary of VINCI Highways, has announced a collaboration with the Canadian fintech firm Nuvei (NVEI, NVEI.TO). This partnership will integrate ViaPlus’ mobility back office with Nuvei’s extensive global acquiring and processing capabilities, enabling the management of various digital applications through Alternative Payment Methods integrations.By incorporating Nuvei’s payment technology platform, the ViaPlus system will gain access to over 700 new payment types, creating a comprehensive digital payment network known as ViaPlus Nexus. Additionally, ViaPlus Nexus will support China’s Alipay, broadening its payment options.For further health news and updates, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com