NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) reported a significant increase in profit for the first quarter compared to the same period last year.For this quarter, the company’s net income amounted to $14.88 billion, or $5.98 per share, up from $2.04 billion, or $0.82 per share, in the previous year’s first quarter.On an adjusted basis, NVIDIA’s earnings reached $15.24 billion, or $6.12 per share, for the period.The company’s revenue for the quarter saw a substantial increase of 262.2%, rising to $26.04 billion from $7.19 billion last year.Key financials for NVIDIA Corporation (GAAP):- Earnings (Q1): $14.88 billion vs. $2.04 billion last year.- EPS (Q1): $5.98 vs. $0.82 last year.- Revenue (Q1): $26.04 billion vs. $7.19 billion last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com