The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Thursday, with stocks expected to trend upward as trading resumes following the Juneteenth holiday on Wednesday.A significant boost from shares of Nvidia (NVDA) might contribute to early strength on Wall Street, as the AI leader is up by 3.7% in pre-market trading. On Tuesday, Nvidia surged by 3.5%, overtaking Microsoft (MSFT) to become the world’s most valuable public company.Futures maintained their positive trajectory after the Labor Department released a report indicating a slight decrease in initial claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ending June 15th. The Labor Department reported that initial jobless claims declined to 238,000, a reduction of 5,000 from the revised level of 243,000 in the previous week. Economists had anticipated jobless claims to drop to 235,000 from the originally reported 242,000 for the prior week.In a separate report, the Commerce Department unexpectedly revealed a substantial decline in new residential construction in the U.S. for May.Following the robust uptick seen on Monday, stocks displayed a relatively subdued performance on Tuesday. Despite the choppy trading, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reached new record closing highs.The major averages concluded the day slightly higher. The S&P 500 rose 13.80 points or 0.2% to 5,487.03, the Dow gained 56.76 points or 0.2% to 38,834.86, and the Nasdaq edged up 5.21 points or less than 0.1% to 17,862.23.This mixed trading activity followed the release of varied U.S. economic data, with reports on retail sales and industrial production presenting differing narratives.The Commerce Department reported that retail sales increased by 0.1% in May, following a revised 0.2% decline in April. Economists had expected a 0.2% rise in retail sales compared to the unchanged figure initially reported for April. Excluding the increase in sales of motor vehicles and parts, retail sales edged down by 0.1% in May after a revised 0.1% decrease in April. Economists had anticipated a 0.2% climb in ex-auto sales, aligning with the initial increase reported for April.”Retail sales were unexpectedly light this morning, which might please inflation hawks but could signal a slowdown in growth—potentially causing more harm than a few interest rate cuts would alleviate,” remarked Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer for Independent Advisor Alliance.Conversely, the Federal Reserve reported a significant increase in industrial production in May, which exceeded expectations. The Fed noted that industrial production jumped by 0.9% in May after remaining unchanged in April. Economists had forecasted a 0.3% increase.While most sectors experienced only modest movements, gold stocks showed significant strength due to a rise in the price of the precious metal, pushing the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 1.5%. The semiconductor sector also displayed notable strength, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index climbing by 1.4% to a record high. Banking and computer hardware stocks also saw gains, whereas housing stocks were notably weak, dragging the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index down by 1.6%.### Commodity and Currency MarketsCrude oil futures are slightly up by $0.06 to $81.63 a barrel, following a $1.24 increase to $81.57 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, gold futures are rising by $6.30 to $2,353.20 an ounce after gaining $17.90 to $2,346.90 an ounce in the previous session.On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 158.44 yen compared to 158.09 yen on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0721, down from $1.0744 the previous day.### AsiaAsian stocks ended mixed on Thursday amid France’s political crisis and as investors anticipate various central bank decisions.The dollar index remained steady in Asian trading, while gold and oil prices rose following increased geopolitical tensions in Europe and the Middle East.Chinese markets ended slightly lower as the People’s Bank of China kept benchmark lending rates unchanged at a monthly fixing, and the central bank’s governor warned of weaker credit growth. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.4% to 3,005.44 due to concerns about a slowing property market. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.5% to 18,335.32, impacted by declines in financial and tech stocks.### Japanese MarketJapanese shares saw a slight uptick, driven primarily by the chip sector. Advantest experienced a significant surge of 3.7 percent. The Nikkei 225 Index, after initial losses, closed 0.2 percent higher at 38,633.02. Contrarily, the broader Topix Index dipped by 0.1 percent, settling at 2,725.54.The yen exhibited volatility following a five-session decline, buoyed by data indicating a sixth consecutive month of rising Japanese exports in May.### Seoul MarketSeoul stocks recorded modest gains for the third consecutive day. The Kospi Index rose by 0.4 percent to 2,807.63, surpassing 2,800 points for the first time in approximately 2.5 years amidst gains in the tech sector.### Australian MarketAustralian markets remained flat, influenced by diminishing prospects of early rate cuts from the central bank. Amid this backdrop, Namoi Cotton plummeted by 4.3 percent after the competition watchdog expressed concerns regarding Olam Agri’s proposed acquisition.### New Zealand MarketOn the other side of the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s S&P/NZX-50 Index soared by 0.9 percent to 11,771.81, propelled by data indicating a modest economic expansion in the first quarter, thereby exiting a recession.### European MarketEuropean stocks generally moved higher on Thursday as the Bank of England maintained its key policy rate for the seventh consecutive session. The Monetary Policy Committee voted to hold the Bank Rate at 5.25 percent, the highest since early 2008.The Swiss National Bank, as anticipated by two-thirds of analysts, cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent. Norway’s central bank also held its key policy rate steady at 4.5 percent.The French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.8 percent, the German DAX Index increased by 0.4 percent, and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.3 percent. Eurozone government bond yields rose as France prepared to issue bonds for the first time since President Emmanuel Macron called for a snap election.Technology stocks led the gains. ASM International experienced a surge after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating to “overweight” from “equal weight.” Germany’s MorphoSys saw an increase following its delisting agreement with Novartis BidCo AG and Novartis AG. Wind turbine provider Nordex advanced after securing orders for about 172 MW from various customers.In Paris, Vallourec saw gains after extending a $900 million contract with the National Oil Company of Abu Dhabi. Technip Energies rallied following a significant contract from Indian Oil Corporation Limited.Investment platform CMC Markets jumped 52 percent in annual profit, with a positive forecast for fiscal 2025. Conversely, Danone slumped after targeting modest like-for-like sales growth of 3-5 percent for the 2025-2028 period. Tate & Lyle also tumbled following its agreement to acquire nature-based ingredients provider CP Kelco for $1.8 billion.### U.S. Economic ReportsThe Labor Department reported a modest pullback in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits for the week ending June 15th. Initial jobless claims dipped to 238,000, a decrease of 5,000 from the previous week’s revised count of 243,000. Economists anticipated a reduction to 235,000 from the initially reported 242,000. The less volatile four-week moving average also rose by 5,500 to 232,750 from the previous week’s revised average.In a separate report, the Commerce Department noted a significant decline in new residential construction for May. Housing starts dropped by 5.5 percent to an annual rate of 1.277 million, following a 4.1 percent surge in April. Economists had expected a minor increase of 0.7 percent to 1.370 million. Building permits also declined by 3.8 percent to an annual rate of 1.386 million, following a 3.0 percent slump to 1.440 million in April. Building permits were expected to increase by 0.7 percent to 1.450 million.The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia released an unexpected report on Thursday, revealing a slowdown in the regional manufacturing activity growth rate for June.According to the Philly Fed, the diffusion index for current general activity decreased to 1.3 in June from 4.5 in May. While the reading remains positive, indicating growth, it fell short of economists’ expectations, which had predicted a modest rise to 5.0.Looking forward, the Philly Fed noted that most future activity indicators remain positive. However, they suggest a less widespread expectation for overall growth over the next six months.Additionally, at 11 a.m. ET, the Energy Information Administration will release its report on oil inventories for the week ending June 14th.The Treasury Department will also disclose details of this month’s auctions for two-year, five-year, and seven-year notes at 11 a.m. ET.At 4 p.m. ET, Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin is scheduled to address the Risk Management Association.San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly will participate in a panel discussion on “The Transformative Power of AI: How is Technology Changing Our Lives?” in collaboration with Syracuse University and the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at 10:15 p.m. ET.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com