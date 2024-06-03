Nvidia Corp. shares saw an increase of over 4 percent in early morning trading on Nasdaq following the launch of its next generation of artificial intelligence (AI) chips, amidst growing competition and a significant rise in global demand.Jensen Huang, the CEO of the AI hardware company, unveiled the new AI chip architecture, named ‘Rubin’, projected for a 2026 release, ahead of the Computex tech expo in Taiwan. Addressing the audience, he remarked, “The next Industrial Revolution has begun.”The company also outlined future plans, including the Blackwell Ultra chip slated for 2025, along with subsequent chip developments.On the eve of the trade show, Nvidia introduced new tools and software models.The Rubin chip platform is expected to feature new graphics processing units (GPUs) designed to facilitate the training and deployment of AI systems. Additionally, it will include a new central processor called ‘Vera.’Huang emphasized, “Today, we’re at the cusp of a major shift in computing. With our innovations in AI and accelerated computing, we’re pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and driving the next wave of technological advancement.”In line with its commitment to releasing new AI chip technology annually, Nvidia launched its previous AI super chip, the Blackwell GPU, in March. This chip reportedly performs certain tasks 30 times faster than its predecessor.The Blackwell model remains in production and is expected to ship to customers by late 2024. The Blackwell platform follows the NVIDIA Hopper architecture, introduced two years ago.As of early morning trading on Monday, Nvidia shares were at $1,138.00, up 3.80%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com