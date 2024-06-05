NW Natural Water Company, a subsidiary of Northwest Natural (NWN), has finalized an agreement to acquire all interests held by Infrastructure Capital Holdings, inclusive of Puttman Infrastructure’s assets. Tom Puttman, currently the president of Puttman Infrastructure and Infrastructure Capital Holdings (ICH), will assume the role of president at NW Natural Water. The transaction is anticipated to be completed by the third quarter of 2024.This acquisition is set to incorporate around 4,200 water, wastewater, and recycled water customers spread across Oregon, Idaho, and California, with projections to expand to approximately 19,000 connections upon reaching full buildout.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com