The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for the United States showed signs of improvement in April 2024. The index, which had previously been at -20.9 in March 2024, climbed to -14.3 in April 2024. This increase indicates a more positive outlook for manufacturing in the state of New York. The data was updated on 15th April 2024, reflecting the latest economic conditions and trends in the manufacturing sector. This improvement in the index suggests a potential uptick in manufacturing activity and economic growth, offering some optimism for the future of the industry in the region.