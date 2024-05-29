The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), a division of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), has announced a partnership with CoinDesk Indices to introduce cash-settled index options based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index. NYSE and ICE intend to collaborate with CoinDesk Indices and pertinent regulatory bodies to develop specific product offerings.Jon Herrick, Chief Product Officer at the New York Stock Exchange, stated, “Upon receiving regulatory approval, these options contracts will provide investors with a crucial liquid and transparent risk-management tool.”CoinDesk Indices, a subsidiary of Bullish, creates indices that underpin some of the largest digital asset products globally.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com