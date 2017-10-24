NZ Dollar Declines Against Majors

The New Zealand dollar slipped against its most major counterparts in late Asian deals on Tuesday.

The kiwi dropped to a 5-month low of 0.6926 against the greenback, off early 4-day high of 0.7004.

The kiwi hit a 1-1/2-month low of 78.57 against the yen and a 1-1/2-year low of 1.6970 against the euro, from its early high of 79.36 and a 5-day high of 1.6793, respectively.

The next possible support for the kiwi is seen around 0.68 against the greenback, 0.77 against the yen and 0.71 against the euro.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com