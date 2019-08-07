Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / NZ Dollar Falls Sharply After RBNZ's 50bp Rate Cut

NZ Dollar Falls Sharply After RBNZ's 50bp Rate Cut

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The New Zealand dollar declined against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Wednesday, as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised markets with a rate cut of 50 basis points to underpin economic growth and revive inflation.

The Monetary Policy Committee of Reserve Bank of New Zealand headed by Adrian Orr cut the official cash rate by 50 basis points to 1.00 percent. Economists had forecast a quarter point reduction.

The bank had earlier reduced the rate by 25 basis points in May, which was the first cut in more than two years.

Policymakers said employment and inflation would likely ease relative to central bank’s targets in the absence of additional monetary stimulus.

“Our actions today demonstrate our ongoing commitment to ensure inflation increases to the mid-point of the target range, and employment remains around its maximum sustainable level,” the bank said in a statement.

The MPC noted that growth headwinds are rising. Further, heightened uncertainty and falling global trade continued to weigh on growth of trading partners.

The kiwi was trading mixed against its major counterparts on Tuesday. While it rose against the yen and the aussie, it was steady against the greenback and the euro.

The kiwi fell below the key 0.64 level against the greenback, touching more than a 3-1/2-year low of 0.6377. The kiwi is seen finding support around the 0.62 region.

The kiwi declined to a 6-1/2-year low of 67.58 against the yen from yesterday’s closing value of 69.46. Next key support level for the kiwi is seen around the 64.00 level.

The NZ currency depreciated to more than a 9-month low of 1.7574 against the euro, down from Tuesday’s New York session close of 1.7155. Should the kiwi extends decline, 1.80 is possibly seen as its next support level.

The kiwi dropped to a 4-week low of 1.0496 against the aussie, compared to 1.0354 hit late New York Tuesday. The kiwi is likely to face support around the 1.06 region.

Survey from the Australian Industry Group showed that Australia construction sector contracted at the steepest rate in six years in July.

The Performance of Construction Index dropped to 39.1 in July from 43.0 in June. Any reading below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.

Looking ahead, U.K. Halifax house prices for July are due in the European session.

In the New York session, U.S. consumer credit for June and Canada Ivey PMI for July are scheduled for release.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.