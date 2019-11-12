Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / NZ Dollar Slides As Rate Hopes Rise On Falling Inflation Expectations

NZ Dollar Slides As Rate Hopes Rise On Falling Inflation Expectations

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The New Zealand dollar declined against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Tuesday, as a fall in NZ inflation expectations raised hopes for a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

Data from Reserve Bank of New Zealand showed that New Zealand inflation expectation for two year ahead slowed in the fourth quarter.

The inflation expectation for the next two years slowed marginally to 1.80 percent in fourth quarter from 1.86 percent rise in the previous quarter.

The latest inflation expectation was the lowest since fourth quarter in 2016, when it was 1.68 percent.

Inflation expectations for one year ahead fell to 1.66 percent in fourth quarter from 1.71 percent in the preceding quarter.

The kiwi declined to 1.0820 against the aussie, from a weekly high of 1.0756 hit at 7:15 pm ET. The kiwi is poised to find support around the 1.10 area.

The kiwi weakened to a 4-day low of 0.6325 against the greenback from Monday’s closing value of 0.6359. The next possible support for the kiwi is seen around the 0.62 level.

The NZ currency depreciated to a 4-day low of 69.04 against the yen, from a 4-day high of 69.50 seen at 7:45 pm ET. If the kiwi slides further, it may find support around the 66.00 level.

The kiwi slipped to a 4-day low of 1.7438 against the euro from yesterday’s closing value of 1.7341. The kiwi is seen finding support around the 1.775 level.

Looking ahead, U.K.claimant count rate for October, ILO jobless rate for the three months ended September and German ZEW economic sentiment index for November are due in the European session.

At 5:30 am ET, Federal Reserve Governor Richard Clarida will give a speech titled “Monetary Policy, Price Stability, and Bond Yields” at a conference co-sponsored by the Bank for International Settlements, Federal Reserve, and the Swiss National Bank, in Switzerland.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.